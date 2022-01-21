Chevron, Total exit Myanmar over deteriorating conditions

By LORI HINNANT

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — TotalEnergies, one of the world’s largest energy conglomerates, says it’s stopping all operations in Myanmar, citing rampant human rights abuses and deteriorating rule of law since the country’s military overthrew the government. Chevon also says it’s planning an exit. The announcement came Friday just a day after the French company called for international sanctions targeting the oil and gas sector, which remain one of the military government’s primary sources of funding. Total and Chevron have come under increasing pressure over their role in running the offshore Yadana gas field, and Thailand’s PTT Exploration & Production.