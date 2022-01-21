Fire erupts at Kuwait petroleum site, week after fatal blaze

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire broke out early in Kuwait at a petrochemical site, forcing a suspension of export operations. The Kuwait National Petroleum Company said Friday that the fire in the Shuaiba Industrial Area in eastern Kuwait did not result in any injuries. Only a week ago, a fire erupted during maintenance work at a major oil refinery run by the company, killing two Asian workers. Another 10 were wounded, five of them critically. The company’s CEO issued a statement after the blaze saying such incidents, while “ very painful for us”, are “very likely in a complex industry.”