Red Cross: Yemen prison airstrike killed, injured over 100

By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen says there have been “over 100 detainees killed and injured” in a Saudi-led airstrike on a prison in the country’s rebel-held north. Basheer Omar, an ICRC spokesperson in Yemen told The Associated Press that rescuers continued to go through the site in Saada province, a rebel stronghold. Omar said the Red Cross had moved some of the wounded to a facility in another province. Omar said: “The toll is likely to increase, unfortunately.” The airstrike early on Friday came as another airstrike, in the port city of Hodeida, apparently took Yemen entirely off the internet. 

Associated Press

