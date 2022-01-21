Red Cross: Yemen prison airstrike killed, injured over 100

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen says there have been “over 100 detainees killed and injured” in a Saudi-led airstrike on a prison in the country’s rebel-held north. Basheer Omar, an ICRC spokesperson in Yemen told The Associated Press that rescuers continued to go through the site in Saada province, a rebel stronghold. Omar said the Red Cross had moved some of the wounded to a facility in another province. Omar said: “The toll is likely to increase, unfortunately.” The airstrike early on Friday came as another airstrike, in the port city of Hodeida, apparently took Yemen entirely off the internet.