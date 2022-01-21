Stocks extend losses for third week; Netflix plunges

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks extended their losses on Wall Street Friday as major indexes finished with another weekly loss. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, and notched its worst weekly performance since March 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% and the Nasdaq lost 2.7%. Technology and communications stocks fell. Netflix plunged over 20% after the streaming service delivered another quarter of disappointing subscriber growth. Treasury yields fell. Inflation fears and concerns about the impact of higher interest rates have prompted a cautious shift in the broader market after a solid year of gains in 2021.