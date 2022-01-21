Stocks fall, have worst week since March 2020; Netflix tanks

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

Stocks fell again on Wall Street Friday, capping off the worst weekly drop for the S&P 500 since the start of the pandemic. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, and notched its worst weekly performance since March 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% and the Nasdaq lost 2.7%. Investors have grown increasingly worried about rising inflation and how aggressive the Federal Reserve might be in raising interest rates to tamp it down. Technology and communications stocks fell. Netflix plunged over 20% after the streaming service delivered another quarter of disappointing subscriber growth. Treasury yields fell as investors sought the safety of bonds.