Stocks wobble, head for another weekly loss; Netflix plunges

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks wobbled between gains and losses in late morning trading on Wall Street Friday as major indexes head for another weekly loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq fell 1%, slipping further into a correction, or more than 10% below its peak. Netflix plunged over 20% after the streaming service delivered another quarter of disappointing subscriber growth. Treasury yields fell. Inflation fears and concerns about the impact of higher interest rates have prompted a cautious shift in the broader market after a solid year of gains in 2021.