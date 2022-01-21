Wall Street extends losses at open; Netflix plunges 20%

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks are lower at the open on Wall Street Friday, extending their losses to a fourth consecutive day. The S&P 500 is down 0.3%, the Nasdaq Composite is 0.4% lower and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.2%. Netflix plunged over 20% after the streaming service delivered another quarter of disappointing subscriber growth. The technology-heavy Nasdaq fell further into a correction, or more than 10% below its peak, while the S&P 500 is on track to end the week at a more than three-month low. Treasury yields fell.