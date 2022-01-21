Yemen loses internet connection after Saudi-led airstrikes

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen has lost its connection to the internet after Saudi-led airstrikes targeted a site in the contested city of Hodeida. Advocacy group NetBlocks said the disruption began around 1 a.m. Friday after an airstrike on a telecom building. The state-owned monopoly that controls internet access in Yemen is run by the Houthi rebels who have held Yemen’s capital since late 2014. The rebels said the attack caused casualties. The Saudi-led coalition battling the rebels said it carried out “accurate airstrikes to destroy the capabilities of the militia” around Hodeida’s port. It did not immediately acknowledge striking a telecommunication target. The undersea FALCON cable carries internet into Yemen through the Hodeida port along the Red Sea.