Yemeni rebel minister: Saudi airstrike on prison killed 70

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Yemeni rebels’ health minister says the airstrike on a rebel-run detention facility in the country’s north killed at least 70 detainees. The minister, Taha al-Motawakel, told The Associated Press in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, also held by the rebels, that he expects the number of those killed to rise since many of the wounded are seriously hurt. The strike was part of an intensified aerial campaign by the Saudi-led coalition that has waged war on the Iran-backed rebels since 2015. Another airstrike in the port city of Hodeida earlier on Friday apparently took Yemen entirely off the internet.