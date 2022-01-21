Yemeni rebels say Saudi-led airstrike on prison killed 70

By JON GAMBRELL and MAAD AL-ZIKRY

Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A Saudi-led airstrike targeting a prison run by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has killed at least 70 detainees and wounded dozens. Friday’s strike was part of a pounding aerial offensive that hours earlier tooke the Arab world’s poorest country off the internet. The intense campaign comes after the Iran-backed Houthis claimed a drone and missile attack that struck inside the capital of the United Arab Emirates earlier in the week. The health minister in the Houthi government, which controls Yemen’s north and the capital of Sanaa, says 70 detainees were killed and scores wounded but that he expects the number to rise since many were seriously hurt.