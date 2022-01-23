Taliban begin talks in Norway as hunger stalks Afghanistan

By DAVID KEYTON

Associated Press

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Three days of talks between a Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Norwegian government and several allied countries have started in Oslo amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. The closed-door meetings that began Sunday are taking place at a resort in the mountains surrounding the Norwegian capital. The Taliban’s deputy minister of culture and information tweeted a voice message from Muttaqi expressing hopes for “a good trip full of achievements.” He said he hopes Norway will become “a gateway for a positive relationship with Europe.” Norway stressed the visit was not “recognition of the Taliban.” On Sunday, the Taliban were meeting with activists for women’s rights and human rights.