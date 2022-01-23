Talks with Taliban begin in Norway

By DAVID KEYTON

Associated Press

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Three days of talks between a Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Norwegian government and several allied countries have started in Oslo amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. The closed-door meetings that began Sunday are taking place at a hotel resort in the mountains surrounding Norwegian capital Oslo. The Taliban’s deputy minister of culture and information tweeted a voice message before the talks that he said was from Muttaqi. The foreign minister expressed hope for “a good trip full of achievements” and thanked Norway. He said he hopes Norway will become “a gateway for a positive relationship with Europe.” Norway stressed the visit was not “recognition of the Taliban.”