23 Australians on ship delivering aid to Tonga have virus

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Nearly two dozen sailors on an Australian ship going to deliver aid to Tonga are infected with the coronavirus, raising fears they could bring COVID-19 to a nation that has managed to avoid any outbreaks. Australian officials say they’re working with Tongans to keep the ship at sea and make sure there is no threat. Tongan authorities have been wary that accepting international aid could usher in a bigger disaster than the eruption of the undersea volcano 10 days ago. The eruption triggered a tsunami that destroyed homes, and volcanic ash tainted drinking water. It also severed the single fiber-optic cable that provides the island nation’s communications with the outside world. The cable owner says internet service could be back in two weeks.