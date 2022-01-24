Avenatti cast as thief and generous lawyer at criminal trial

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor has told a jury in an opening statement that California lawyer Michael Avenatti stole nearly $300,000 in book proceeds from porn star Stormy Daniels while a defense lawyer says it’s not true. The opposing views were offered Monday at the start of Avenatti’s third criminal trial in two years. In this one, he is charged with stealing the money while lying to Daniels, her book agent and her publisher. A prosecutor says he spent the money in part on personal expenses. He says he is completely innocent. His lawyer told the jury that Daniels turns on people close to her when things don’t go her way.