Belarus hacktivists target railway in anti-Russia effort

By FRANK BAJAK

AP Technology Writer

A Belarusian hacktivist group says it has launched a limited cyberattack on the national railway company, aimed at impeding the movement of Russian troops and freight inside the Moscow-allied country. The Belarusian Cyber Partisans say they disrupted online ticket sales in Monday’s attack and were working to fix that as they did not intend to disturb passenger service. The state railway says online ticket sales were halted for unspecified “technical reasons.” But authorities would not comment on the reported attack. Russian troops are currently in Belarus for military exercises coinciding with a threatening Russian armed forces buildup on the shared Ukraine border.