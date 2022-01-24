Dior couture celebrates the craft of fashion in Paris show

By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — The atelier — the workshop of hands — took the Dior center stage on Monday to produce a refined show on the first day of Paris couture shows, which aim to elevate the house’s savoir-faire expertise of its seamstresses. The stars came out in droves to the Musee Rodin venue, including actress Rosumund Pike and “The Crown” star Claire Foy who posed for cameras exclaiming: “It’s beautiful. I’m in awe.” Another VIP in attendance, model and actress Cara Delevingne, was criticized for not donning a mask. In other shows, Daniel Roseberry of Schiaparelli went up to the heavens, channeling the celestial to understand the chaos unleashed by the pandemic.