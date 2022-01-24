In global 5G race, European Union is told to step up pace

BRUSSELS (AP) — A European Union watchdog has warned that the EU faces much bigger economic and security threats unless member countries step up cooperation. The European Court of Auditors has a two-pronged clarion call. It said Monday that Europe is falling behind North America and Asia in the rollout of 5G networks and the EU needs to beef up its strategy to counter accompanying national-security risks. The world is rushing to install 5G infrastructure as a result of its higher data capacity and transmission speeds that promise to transform everything from car driving and livestock farming to sports broadcasting and goods manufacturing.