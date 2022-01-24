S. Korea sets high of 8,000 new virus cases ahead of holiday

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has recorded more than 8,000 new coronavirus infections for the first time as health authorities reshape the country’s pandemic response to address a surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. The 8,571 new cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Tuesday followed three straight days exceeding 7,000. Experts say thousands more infections may be tallied after the Lunar New Year’s holiday break that begins this weekend. To avoid overwhelming hospitals and disrupting workplaces and essential services, South Korea will reduce quarantine periods, expand testing and treat more people at home.