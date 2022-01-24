Stocks slide at open on Wall Street; S&P 500 at 6-month low

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are sliding at the open on Wall Street Monday, extending a recent run of losses that have left the S&P 500 at 6-month lows. The benchmark index is down 1.5% in the opening minutes of trading, while the Nasdaq Composite is down 1.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1%. The energy and raw materials sectors are leading the decline. Mining concern Freeport McMoRan is down 4.6% and General Motors is down almost 4%. Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve, which holds a policy meeting this week, might act to cool rising inflation.