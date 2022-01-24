World shares mostly lower ahead of Federal Reserve meeting

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly lower in Europe and Asia after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve might act to cool rising inflation. At the same time, outbreaks of the omicron variant of the coronavirus threaten to slow recoveries from the crisis. Shares fell in Paris, London and Frankfurt but rose in Tokyo. The benchmark S&P 500 sank 1.9% on Friday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index dipped 2.7%. It is now more than 10% below its most recent high, in what Wall Street considers a market correction.