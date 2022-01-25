Asian shares mixed in narrow trading ahead of Fed meeting

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed in muted trading, as many stayed on the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that will indicate how aggressive it will be in fighting inflation. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell in morning trading, while shares gained in South Korea and China. Trading was closed in Australia for Australia Day. Stocks closed lower on Wall Street after another volatile day of trading. Technology companies like Microsoft were again the biggest drag on the market. Markets have been jittery over rising inflation and worries the Fed’s actions will be too late or too aggressive.