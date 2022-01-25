EU seeks to streamline cross-border travel during pandemic

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is seeking to streamline the sometimes chaotic travel between its member states during pandemic times by relying more clearly on a person’s vaccine or infection status rather than where a traveler came from. The EU’s 27 Europe ministers agreed on such a recommendation to avoid the endless second-guessing on planning trips to and from European areas where COVID-19 might run rampant or not. The EU said it can adopt such an approach since the vaccination rollout across the bloc is very high and the use of a QR-Code App widely known and accepted. The full vaccination rate in the EU stands at about 70%, even though there are sometimes big differences between nations.