Mexico’s remittances pass $50 billion, surge during pandemic

By MARK STEVENSON

Associated Press

COMACHUEN, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s remittances — the money migrants send home to their relatives — have soared in the past two years, and are now expected to top $50 billion for the first time once 2021’s figures are added up. But as happy as the Mexican government is about the news — and the president is ecstatic — the boom raises questions: Is it sustainable, or just blip fueled in part by U.S. government pandemic support payments? Any decline would be a blow. In some places in rural Mexico, remittances are often the lifeblood of many towns, with every store, business and family depending on the money.