Stocks end lower on Wall Street after another volatile day

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Tuesday after another volatile day of trading. Technology companies like Microsoft were again the biggest drag on the market. The S&P 500 gave up 1.2%, but clawed back much of a midday drop after being down as much as 2.8%. The index has been falling steadily all month and is now down 9.2% from the record high it set on the first trading day of the year. The Nasdaq fell 2.3%. Markets have been jittery over rising inflation and worries that the Federal Reserve’s actions to fight it will either be too late or too aggressive.