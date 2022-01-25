Stocks fall sharply as a bout of market volatility continues

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street Tuesday, continuing a volatile bout of trading that has sent markets swinging between steep losses and gains as investors gauge several threats. The S&P 500 fell 2.1% and moved closer to so-called correction territory, which is a drop of 10% or more from its recent high on Jan. 3. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4% and the Nasdaq fell 2.7%. The swings are coming as traders try to assess how a stubborn resurgence of inflation will affect the economy and how well the Federal Reserve will succeed in fighting it by pulling back its stimulus policies and raising interest rates.