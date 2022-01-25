Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 8:22 AM

Stocks fall sharply as a bout of market volatility continues

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
AP Business Writer

Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street Tuesday, continuing a volatile bout of trading that has sent markets swinging between steep losses and gains as investors gauge several threats. The S&P 500 fell 2.1% and moved closer to so-called correction territory, which is a drop of 10% or more from its recent high on Jan. 3. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4% and the Nasdaq fell 2.7%. The swings are coming as traders try to assess how a stubborn resurgence of inflation will affect the economy and how well the Federal Reserve will succeed in fighting it by pulling back its stimulus policies and raising interest rates.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content