Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 10:54 AM

Stocks slide as a bout of market volatility continues

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA
AP Business Writers

Stocks fell Tuesday, continuing a volatile bout of trading that has sent markets swinging between steep losses and gains as investors gauge several threats. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% and moved closer to a “correction,” which among markets watchers means a drop of 10% from a peak. The benchmark index’s most recent record high was set on Jan. 3. The swings are coming as traders try to assess how a stubborn resurgence of inflation will affect the economy and how well the Federal Reserve will succeed in fighting it by pulling back its stimulus policies and raising interest rates.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content