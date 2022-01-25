Stocks slide as a bout of market volatility continues

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks fell Tuesday, continuing a volatile bout of trading that has sent markets swinging between steep losses and gains as investors gauge several threats. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% and moved closer to a “correction,” which among markets watchers means a drop of 10% from a peak. The benchmark index’s most recent record high was set on Jan. 3. The swings are coming as traders try to assess how a stubborn resurgence of inflation will affect the economy and how well the Federal Reserve will succeed in fighting it by pulling back its stimulus policies and raising interest rates.