Croatia announces deal to buy US Bradley fighting vehicles

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia has reached an agreement with the United States to buy 89 Bradley fighting vehicles as part of cooperation with Washington and plans within NATO to form an infantry brigade. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said Wednesday that his government is expected to formally endorse the $196 million (173 million-euro) deal at a session on Thursday. Plenkovic said the price includes an American donation of $51 million (euro 45 million.) He says Croatia has reached a “good deal” after negotiating the purchase since 2017.