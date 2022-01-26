Denmark ends most virus restrictions, as Sweden extends them

By JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government says it will scrap most pandemic restrictions next week, even as neighboring Sweden has extended its own measures for another fortnight. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Wednesday that as of Feb. 1 Danes will enjoy free access to restaurants, cafes, museums and nightclubs, while mask use will cease to be mandatory. “We say goodbye to the restrictions and welcome the life we knew before” the pandemic, Frederiksen said. “As of Feb. 1, Denmark will be open.” Denmark currently requires face masks on public transportation, in shops, for standing clients in restaurant indoor areas, and for people entering hospitals, health care facilities and retirement homes.