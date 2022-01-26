Edmunds: 2022 Nissan Pathfinder vs. 2022 Honda Pilot

By MILES BRANMAN

The Honda Pilot has long been a favorite for three-row SUV shoppers, offering multi-passenger safety, comfort, cargo and convenience, all while remaining affordable and fuel-efficient. But the current-generation Pilot is getting on in years, having debuted for the 2016 model year, and that’s left the door open for some competitors. Among them is the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder. Redesigned from the ground up, the Pathfinder is going for a more premium image outside and in. So which SUV is the better buy? Edmunds’ experts compared them to find out.