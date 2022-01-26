England lifts COVID restrictions as omicron threat recedes

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Most coronavirus restrictions including mandatory face masks have been lifted in England, after Britain’s government said its vaccine booster rollout successfully reduced serious illness and COVID-19 hospitalizations. From Thursday, face coverings are no longer required by law anywhere in England, and a legal requirement for COVID passes for entry into nightclubs and other large venues has been scrapped. While infections continue to fall, health officials said that omicron remained prevalent across the country, especially among children and the elderly. Some shops and public transport operators say they will continue to ask people to don their face masks. Face coverings will still be required on London’s buses and subway trains.