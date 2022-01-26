Fashion retailer pays $4.2M in settlement with FTC

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Online fashion retailer Fashion Nova will be required to pay $4.2 million to settle allegations that it blocked negative reviews of its products from being posted to its website, according to the federal agency. The Federal Trade Commission said in a complaint Tuesday that the California-based retailer misrepresented the product reviews on its website as reflecting the views of all purchasers who submitted reviews. But the agency says the company suppressed reviews with ratings lower than four stars out of five. FTC says it’s the agency’s first case involving a company’s efforts to hide negative customer reviews. Fashion Nova called the allegations inaccurate and deceptive.