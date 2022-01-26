Fed to signal timing, speed of rate hikes to cool inflation

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wild volatility in the stock market this week has put heightened scrutiny on the Federal Reserve’s meeting Wednesday,. The Fed will signal when and how fast it plans to raise interest rates to help tame inflation that is squeezing family budgets. The Fed is expected to signal that it will raise its benchmark short-term interest rate in March in a sharp reversal from the ultra-low rate policies it imposed after the pandemic recession erupted two years ago. To further tighten credit, the Fed plans to end its monthly bond purchases in May. And later this year, it may start reducing its huge stockpile of Treasury and mortgage bonds.