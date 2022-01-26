German lawmakers debate possible COVID vaccine mandate

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s parliament is holding its first debate on a possible wide-ranging coronavirus vaccine mandate. Three main options are obligatory vaccinations for all adults or for everyone 50 and older, or no vaccination mandate at all. German politicians of all stripes long insisted that there would be no vaccine mandate. But the tide turned late last year amid frustration that a large number of vaccine holdouts was hampering the country’s fight against COVID-19. On Wednesday, lawmakers kicked off proceedings with a debate on the options. It isn’t yet clear when any vaccination legislation will go to a vote, but it appears that it could be well into the spring before any such law takes effect.