Los Angeles City Council approves phaseout of oil drilling

By DREW COSTLEY

AP Science Writer

The Los Angeles City Council has approved a measure to ban new oil and gas wells and phase out existing ones. The measure would shut down oil and gas fields in the city after a decade of complaints from residents about negative health impacts — nosebleeds, wheezing, coughing — they blamed on air pollution from the sites. Activists say that Black and Latino residents of the city are the most affected by pollution from the sites.