NRC fines owner of former nuke plant for 2nd security lapse

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — For the second time in as many months, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has fined the owners of a former New Jersey nuclear power plant for security-related violations. The agency on Wednesday said it fined Holtec Decommissioning International $50,000 for security violations at the former Oyster Creek nuclear power plant in Lacey Township. It involved an employee who failed to properly perform required annual inspections of rifles that could be used to fight off attackers, and falsified records related to it. The Jupiter, Florida, company says it takes safety seriously and has addressed the agency’s concerns.