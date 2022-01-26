Stocks rise ahead of latest Federal Reserve policy update

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks gained ground in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors review a mostly solid round of earnings reports and await the Federal Reserve’s latest policy statement. The decisive move higher in early trading was a welcome relief following several days of volatile swings as investors try to gauge whether the Federal Reserve will succeed in its new effort to fight inflation. The S&P 500 rose 1.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% and the Nasdaq rose 2.2%. The gains pushed every major index into the green for the week. Bond yields remained stable.