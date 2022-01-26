U.S. stock futures rise ahead of Fed policy statements

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock futures posted solid gains as investors wait to hear more details from the Federal Reserve on its plans to fight inflation. Future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1% to 34,512.00. S&P 500 futures rose 1.3% and Nasdaq futures added 1.9%. Markets in Europe showed strong gains, with France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX each up more than 2%. Markets in Asia were mixed. With high inflation squeezing consumers and businesses, the Fed is expected to signal at the end of a two-day meeting Wednesday that it will raise its benchmark short-term interest rate in March.