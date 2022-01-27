Apple’s holiday iPhone sales surge despite supply shortages

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple shook off supply shortages that have curtailed production of iPhones and other popular devices to deliver its most profitable holiday season yet. The results announced Thursday for the final three months of 2021 help illustrate why Apple is looking even stronger at the tail end of the pandemic than when the crisis began two years ago. At that point, Apple’s iPhone sales had been flagging, but now the Cupertino, California, company can’t seem to keep up with the steadily surging demand for a device that has become even more crucial in the burgeoning era of remote work.