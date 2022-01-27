EU regulator recommends Pfizer’s COVID pill be authorized

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency has recommended that Pfizer’s coronavirus antiviral drug be authorized for use in the 27-nation European Union, the first time the agency has recommended a pill for treating COVID-19. In a statement on Thursday, the EU drug regulator said giving the green light to Paxlovoid, could help people infected with COVID-19 avoid more serious disease and being hospitalized. EMA’s expert committee recommended the drug be used in adults who don’t require oxygen and who are at higher risk of severe disease. The drug was cleared by regulators in the U.S. and Britain in late December, although authorities noted that supplies would be extremely limited.