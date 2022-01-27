Executive overseeing investments leaves Japan’s SoftBank

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Marcelo Claure, who joined SoftBank Group after turning around one of its key investments, office-sharing business WeWork, is leaving. Claure was long seen as a close aide to SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son, forging a partnership spanning nine years and overseeing a sprawling investment portfolio. Tokyo-based SoftBank Group said in a statement that the departure was “by mutual agreement.” It did not give a reason. Claure’s departure may resurrect speculation about a successor to Son, who founded SoftBank in 1981. Son has made it clear he wants to groom the next generation of leaders at his company, known for daring, and sometimes flop, investments.