In blow to telecoms, California’s net neutrality law upheld

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writer

A federal appeals court has upheld California’s net neutrality law, rejecting an attempt by telecom groups to prevent it from going into effect. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a previous ruling, which means the status quo stays and the state can continue to enforce the law. This means California can enforce its ban on internet providers slowing down or blocking access to websites and applications that don’t pay for premium service. On Friday, proponents of net neutrality cheered the decision, but called for federal net neutrality laws. But with Congress divided, such legislation may not draw enough support to pass.