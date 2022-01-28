Stocks open lower, heading for a 4th straight weekly loss

The Associated Press

Stocks are falling again in early trading on Wall Street, continuing a miserable opening to the year for markets that has put the S&P 500 on track for its fourth straight weekly loss. That hasn’t happened since September 2020. The benchmark index fell 0.5% in the first few minutes of trading Friday. It’s now more than 10% below the record high it set on Jan. 3. Investors are anxiously watching as the Federal Reserve prepares to withdraw its huge economic stimulus and raise interest rates to fight inflation. Technology stocks bucked the downward trend and moved higher, led by Apple.