US judge won’t rein in federal wild horse roundup in Nevada

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal judge won’t rein in the roundup and capture of wild horses in eastern Nevada — rejecting advocates’ claims the federal government was needlessly and recklessly killing free-roaming mustangs in violation of U.S. law. Facing a deadline for federal land managers to complete what they call a drought-prompted “gather,” U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno said Friday she wasn’t convinced groups trying to stop the process would win their underlying lawsuit. The federal Bureau of Land Management insists it must round up the mustangs foaling season begins March 1. The roundup ear the Utah state line is one of several operations scheduled on an expedited basis due to historically dry conditions on the Western range.