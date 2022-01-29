Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding

By MARK PRATT and MIKE CATALINI

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Almost 2 feet of snow has fallen in some areas of the northeastern U.S. amid a fierce winter storm. Wind gusts in Saturday’s nor’easter surpassed 70 mph in a few spots in Massachusetts. The wind scoured the ground bare in some places and piled the snow into huge drifts in others. Many flights into and out of the airports serving New York, Boston and Philadelphia were canceled. Boston could get set a record for snowfall. The storm is also causing coastal flooding and has cut power to over 120,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts. Bitter cold is expected to follow the storm.