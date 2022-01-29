Carbon monoxide poisoning at hotel; 7 in critical condition

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Seven people have been hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Hampton Inn in Ohio. According to The Columbus Dispatch, a total of nine people were taken to local hospitals. Marysville Fire Chief Jay Riley told The Dispatch that the source of the carbon monoxide was unclear but everyone who was hospitalized had been in the hotel’s pool area. Riley said the victims included both children and adults. The hotel has since been evacuated. The Dispatch could not reach any of the hotel management late Saturday. Riley said a Hampton Inn maintenance team was en route from out of state.