Winter storm churns up East Coast with deep snow, high winds

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — People from New York City to Maine are awakening to deep snow and high winds as a powerful nor’easter kicks up blizzard conditions. There is potential with Saturday’s storm for widespread power outages and coastal flooding. Parts of 10 states and the population centers of Philadelphia, New York and Boston are in the path of the storm. Boston could get as much as 2 feet of snow. Airlines canceled more than 4,500 flights. Officials warned people to stay off the roads. The storm’s saving grace is its timing. It is hitting on a weekend when schools are closed and few people are commuting to work.