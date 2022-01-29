Winter storm lashes East Coast with deep snow, high winds

By MARK PRATT and MIKE CATALINI

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A winter storm is lashing the northeastern U.S. with deep snow and wind gusts approaching hurricane force. Residents across the region hunkered down Saturday and avoided travel at the behest of government leaders. The nor’easter is causing coastal flooding and threatening widespread power outages. Forecasters warned conditions would worsen as the day went on. Philadelphia, New York and Boston are being hit. Most flights into and out of the city’s airports have been canceled. Boston is in the storm’s crosshairs and could get as much as 2 feet of snow. Winds gusted at over 60 mph in some areas.