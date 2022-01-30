After the blizzard, the East Coast digs out under sunny sky

By MARK PRATT and MIKE CATALINI

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The sun was shining on much of the East Coast on Sunday, a day after a vicious nor’easter brought blizzard conditions to many areas, and left more than 100,000 customers without power. Winds that had gusted to more than 80 mph on Saturday died down on Sunday, and temperatures climbed into the upper teens and 20s as people emerged from their homes to dig out. The storm dumped snow from Virginia to Maine, but Massachusetts bore the brunt of the fury, with the towns of Sharon and Stoughton getting more than 2 1/2 feet of snow before the storm moved out. About 42,000 remained without power in Massachusetts on Sunday.