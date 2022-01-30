Socialists win reelection in Portugal, eye major investments

By BARRY HATTON

Associated Press

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s center-left Socialist Party has won a third straight general election, returning it to power as the country prepares to deploy billions of euros (dollars) of European Union aid for the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Socialists elected at least 106 lawmakers in the 230-seat parliament. With 98.5% of votes counted Sunday night, the Socialists had 41% of the vote, compared with 28% for its main rival, the center-right Social Democratic Party. The latter took at least 65 parliamentary seats. Thirty-one seats are still to be allocated. It is unclear whether the Socialists will reach 116 lawmakers, allowing it to enact legislation alone, or whether it will fall short of that number and need to cut deals for the support of smaller parties.