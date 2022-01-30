US: Russia to face pressure at UN over Ukraine crisis

By JIM HEINTZ

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — The US ambassador to the United Nations has vowed that the UN Security Council will press Russia hard in a Monday session to discuss Russia’s massing of troops near Ukraine and rising fears that Moscow is planning an invasion. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday: “Our voices are unified in calling for the Russians to explain themselves.” Russia’s massing of an estimated 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine has brought increasingly strong warnings from the West that Moscow intends to invade.